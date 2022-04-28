Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,878 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 352,425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.