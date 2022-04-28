Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,804 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,481,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $991,000.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.68 and a 1 year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

