Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 54,455 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 168.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 179.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

