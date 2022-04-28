Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

