Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after buying an additional 28,697 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 291.4% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 121,406 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 653.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 132,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.