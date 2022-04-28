Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 586,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RA opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

