Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 97,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.