Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $528.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.86.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

