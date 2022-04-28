Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,257.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $2,639,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

NYSE HLI opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.