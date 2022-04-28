Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.10. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.