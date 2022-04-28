Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

