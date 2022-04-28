Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $37.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

