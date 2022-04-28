Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMOG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $127.11 on Thursday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $123.43 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.