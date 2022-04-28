Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,976 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

