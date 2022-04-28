Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,683 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Dutch Bros worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,127,125 shares of company stock worth $263,570,510.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

