Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,638 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

NYSE:SCI opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.