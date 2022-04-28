Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 74,565 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,252,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,007,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,945,000 after acquiring an additional 734,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,078,000 after acquiring an additional 548,440 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in UBS Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 566,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 351,030 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $17.26 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.