Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $39.79 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

