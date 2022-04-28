Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 315.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 139,021 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,664,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

