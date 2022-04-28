Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $209.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.56. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.43.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

