Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $52.79 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

