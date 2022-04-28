Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,213 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 580,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 313,752 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,176 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 127,309 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

