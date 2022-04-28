Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $161.65 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

