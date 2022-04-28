Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

CE opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

