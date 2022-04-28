Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,759 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 34,332 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,571.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

DKS stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.