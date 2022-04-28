Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,690 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

