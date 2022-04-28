Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 202,723 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,723 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

