Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,161 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $781,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.50.

MSFT opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.52 and its 200-day moving average is $310.44. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

