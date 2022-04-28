Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,082 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sunoco worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Sunoco by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sunoco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

