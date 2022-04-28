Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 32,279 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,279 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,323 shares of company stock worth $6,978,440. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

