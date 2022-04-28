Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $150.32 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.34.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.10.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

