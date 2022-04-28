Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

