Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,732 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,867,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

