Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,814 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GAIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

