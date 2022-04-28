Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Y opened at $836.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $763.54 and its 200-day moving average is $702.73.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

