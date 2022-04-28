American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $187.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $177.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.44 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

