American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

NYSE:AMH opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

