Anfield Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AAPL opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.67. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
