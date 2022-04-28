Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,430,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 166,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average is $164.67. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

