Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $96,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.67. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

