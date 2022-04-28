Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Apple by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 61,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

