Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 153,070 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.67. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.