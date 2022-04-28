Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

