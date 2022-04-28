Applied Research Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

