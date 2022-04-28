Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

