Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 322,864 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 884.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 301,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($7.85) to €6.20 ($6.67) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.30 ($7.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

