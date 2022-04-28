Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $89.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.04 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 66.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $1,293,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.