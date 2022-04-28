Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $80.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.26.

NEM opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Newmont by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Newmont by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

