Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.90

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 128292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

