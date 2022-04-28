Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,457 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Chimera Investment worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,666 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 860,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 356,698 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 180.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 275,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

